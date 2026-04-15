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Brockhaus Technologies Aktie 39702870 / DE000A2GSU42

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15.04.2026 09:04:23

EQS-PVR: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Brockhaus Technologies
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Street: Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
Postal code: 60313
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Friederike Julia Neumann
Date of birth: 29 March 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ABACON Invest GmbH
Liedtke Invest GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 15.56 % 0.00 % 15.56 % 10,947,637
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2GSU42 0 1,703,867 0.00 % 15.56 %
Total 1,703,867 15.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Friederike Julia Neumann % % %
-PATO Invest GmbH 15.56 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
09 Apr 2026


15.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308550  15.04.2026 CET/CEST