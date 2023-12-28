Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Brockhaus Technologies Aktie [Valor: 39702870 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42]
28.12.2023 14:54:00

EQS-PVR: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

28.12.2023 / 14:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
28 Dec 2023 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 4.57 % 10947637
Previous publication 0 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
499971 0 4.57 % 0 %


28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1805241  28.12.2023 CET/CEST

