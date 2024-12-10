|
10.12.2024 11:42:21
EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE
Notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG/securities trading act (qualifying holdings)
Notification: Artisan Partners (and in the names of Artisan Partners Holdings LP, Artisan Investments GP LLC and Artisan Partners Limited Partnership) collectively “Artisan”.
Artisan, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on December 06, 2024, pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG about the goals pursued by, and the origin of the funds used for, the acquisition of voting rights in Brenntag SE exceeding the threshold of 10% as communicated by their voting rights disclosure notice dated November 19, 2024, as follows:
Goals of the acquisition of the voting rights:
Source of the funds used for the acquisition:
Such funds were sourced by equity raised by the funds managed by Artisan for purposes of financing investments in selected listed issuers world-wide.
