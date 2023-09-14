Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Brenntag Aktie [Valor: 11144071 / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0]
14.09.2023 18:09:21

EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Brenntag
69.36 CHF 4.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.09.2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG/securities trading act (qualifying holdings)

Notification: Kühne Holding AG

Kühne Holding AG, Schindellegi, Switzerland, informed us on 13 September 2023 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% from 30 August 2023, as follows:

As of 30 August 2023, Kühne Holding AG ('KH') has exceeded the 10% shareholding threshold in Brenntag SE ('BNR') and has submitted a corresponding voting rights notification to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ('BaFin'), which BNR published on 01 September 2023 pursuant to Art. 40(1) WpHG. Pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG, KH hereby informs BNR of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition.

Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights:

  1. The investment in BNR supports the implementation of KH's strategic objectives.
  2. KH is monitoring the market development as well as the development of BNR's business operations and does not rule out a possible acquisition of additional shares or voting rights in BNR within the next twelve months.
  3. KH is not seeking any influence on the current composition of the administration, management, or supervisory bodies of BNR.
  4. KH is not seeking any significant change in BNR's capital structure, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing as well as the dividend policy.

Source of the funds used for the acquisition:

KH financed the acquisition of the 15,455,000 shares in BNR through equity.


14.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1726707  14.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726707&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

11.09.23 Brenntag Buy UBS AG
18.08.23 Brenntag Kaufen DZ BANK
11.08.23 Brenntag Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.08.23 Brenntag Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.08.23 Brenntag Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

