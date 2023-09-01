EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'075 -0.5%  SPI 14'597 -0.5%  Dow 34'774 0.2%  DAX 15'840 -0.7%  Euro 0.9553 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'283 -0.3%  Gold 1'940 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'857 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8858 0.3%  Öl 88.3 1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Relief Therapeutics125112599Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
KW 35: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
2. Quartal 2023: In diese US-Aktien investierte die Deutsche Bank im vergangenen Quartal
UBS-Aktie gibt nach: Expertengruppe sieht gesetzlichen Reformbedarf nach dem CS-Debakel
VW-Aktie verliert: Bänder in Portugal stehen still - auch Emden betroffen
Aurubis-Aktie sackt ab: Aurubis erneut von Edelmetall-Diebstählen betroffen - Ausblick gesenkt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Brenntag Aktie [Valor: 11144071 / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.09.2023 18:09:33

EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Brenntag
69.36 CHF 4.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.09.2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Brenntag SE
Street: Messeallee 11
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Klaus-Michael Kühne
Date of birth: 02 Jun 1937

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Kühne Holding AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Aug 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 10.003236245955 % 0.00 % 10.003236245955 % 154500000
Previous notification 5.18 % n/a % 5.18 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1DAHH0 0 15455000 0.00 % 10.00 %
Total 15455000 10.003236245955 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Klaus-Michael Kühne % % %
Kühne Holding AG 10.00 % % 10.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Sep 2023


01.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1717469  01.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717469&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten