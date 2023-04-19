Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Brenntag Aktie [Valor: 11144071 / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0]
19.04.2023 17:14:03

EQS-PVR: Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Brenntag
67.97 CHF 7.44%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.04.2023 / 17:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Brenntag SE
Street: Messeallee 11
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Wellington Management Group LLP
City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Apr 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.999589644013 % 0.04 % 5.03 % 154500000
Previous notification 5.01 % 0.04 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1DAHH0 0 7724366 0.00 % 5.00 %
Total 7724366 4.999589644013 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 05/05/2028 05/05/2028 Cash 54285 0.04 %
      Total 54285 0.04 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Company LLP % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Trust Company, NA % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management International Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management Australia Pty. Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Canada LLC % % %
Wellington Management Canada ULC % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management Singapore Pte Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Elbe Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Elbe Partners, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Elbe Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
International Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
International Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Global Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Global Research Equity Extended Fund (Cayman), L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Global Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Inc. % % %
Wellington Management Funds LLC % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Inc. % % %
Wellington Funds (US) LLC % % %
Wellington Durable Enterprises, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Inc. % % %
Wellington Funds (US) LLC % % %
Wellington Compound Growth, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Luxembourg S.à r.l. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 Apr 2023


19.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1612101  19.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612101&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

