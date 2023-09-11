|
11.09.2023 10:41:23
EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
11.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1722609 11.09.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SE
Analysen zu Bilfinger SE
|08.09.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.09.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.08.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.09.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.09.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.08.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.09.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.09.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.08.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.23
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.02.23
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.08.22
|Bilfinger Neutral
|UBS AG
Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Montag fester. An den Börsen in Fernost war überwiegend ein schwächerer Handel zu beobachten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}