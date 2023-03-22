|
22.03.2023 18:12:48
EQS-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Cevian Capital II GP Limited, St. Helier, Jersey informed us on March 22, 2023 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 20, 2023, as follows:
Subject: Notification pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the German Trading Act (WpHG)
We refer to the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of Cevian Capital ll GP Limited dated 22 March 2023 notifying that Cevian Capital Partners Limited exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE on 20 March 2023.
We hereby inform you pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG additionally about the following:
A. Pursued Objectives
B. Sources of the Funds Used
Cevian Capital Partners Limited exceeded the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE due to the cancellation of the company's treasury shares. Thus, neither own funds nor debt funds have been used to exceed the threshold of 25% of the voting rights in Bilfinger SE.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
