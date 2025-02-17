Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Befesa Aktie [Valor: 38827189 / ISIN: LU1704650164]
EQS-PVR: Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.02.2025 / 12:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Befesa S.A.
Street: 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
Postal code: 2320
City: Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Global Investor GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Feb 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New Below 5 % Below 5 % Below 5 % 39,999,998
Previous notification 9.99 % 0.00 % 9.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
N/A % %
Total %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
N/A %
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
N/A %
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Feb 2025


17.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2087295  17.02.2025 CET/CEST

14.02.25 Befesa Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
06.01.25 Befesa Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
13.12.24 Befesa Hold Deutsche Bank AG
04.12.24 Befesa Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.11.24 Befesa Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
mehr Analysen
Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live" mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

