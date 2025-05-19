Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Diageo-Aktie: Diageo bekräftigt Prognose trotz Zollstreitigkeiten
Goldpreis: Rückenwind durch Ratingagentur Moody`s
Ryanair-Aktie: Gewinnrückgang im Geschäftsjahr 2024/2025
GSK-Aktie: GSK erhält in Japan Zulassung für sein Medikament in Kombination
Trump äussert Bedenken zu Apple-Alibaba-Deal - Alibaba-Aktie unter Druck
19.05.2025 09:00:33

EQS-PVR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Bayer
21.30 CHF -3.39%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
Postal code: 51373
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 May 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.14 % 4.96 % 5.10 % 982424082
Previous notification 0.30 % 4.59 % 4.89 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US0727303028 0 91324 0 % 0.01 %
DE000BAY0017 0 1309288 0 % 0.13 %
Total 1400612 0.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2879111 0.29 %
Right Of Use Open 590411 0.06 %
Call Option 14.02.2029 12297300 1.25 %
Swap 15.12.2026 249954 0.03 %
Forward 10.12.2025 10640 0.001 %
Call Warrant 13.02.2029 575466 0.06 %
    Total 16602882 1.69 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 17.12.2027 Physical 2705468 0.28 %
Call Option 10.04.2037 Cash 8662576 0.88 %
Future 16.12.2033 Cash 1251518 0.13 %
Put Option 16.12.2033 Cash 3145763 0.32 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 2335560 0.24 %
Swap 14.05.2035 Cash 13395895 1.36 %
Forward 20.03.2026 Cash 625646 0.06 %
      Total 32122427 3.27 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 May 2025


19.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2139968  19.05.2025 CET/CEST

