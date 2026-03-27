Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’570 -0.6%  SPI 17’552 -0.6%  Dow 45’472 -1.1%  DAX 22’315 -1.3%  Euro 0.9180 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’508 -1.1%  Gold 4’513 2.3%  Bitcoin 52’521 -3.9%  Dollar 0.7968 0.3%  Öl 111.6 5.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
TUI-Aktie im Minus: Umbruch im Vorstand
UBS-Aktie schlussendlich tiefer: Auszahlungsstopp bei Immobilienfonds
Roche-Aktie letztlich etwas tiefer: CHMP-Empfehlung für Lungenkrebs-Kombi
Halbleiterwerte am Freitag mit Abgaben: Infineon, AIXTRON & Co. sacken ab
Novartis-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Neuer Milliarden-Deal in der Immunologie?
Suche...

AUTO1 Aktie 59474167 / DE000A2LQ884

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.03.2026 18:00:03

EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AUTO1
14.38 CHF -0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.03.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstrasse 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 March 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 10.17 % 10.68 % 20.85 % 220834716
Previous notification 9.97 % 10.43 % 20.4 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 22454641 0 % 10.17 %
Total 22454641 10.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 5278408 2.39 %
    Total 5278408 2.39 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product 20.02.2076 at any time Cash 1 0 %
Equity Swap From 21.09.2026 to 04.11.2030 at any time Cash 18317547 8.29 %
      Total 18317548 8.29 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % 6.07 % 6.07 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 9.84 % % 11.83 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 9.84 % % 11.83 %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 March 2026


27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstrasse 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2299270  27.03.2026 CET/CEST