EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’716 0.5%  DAX 24’915 0.3%  Euro 0.9120 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’985 -0.4%  Gold 5’027 2.1%  Bitcoin 53’086 4.2%  Dollar 0.7679 -0.2%  Öl 68.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
DeepSeek-Affäre: NVIDIA-Aktie rückt in den Fokus des US-Kongresses
Webinar: Der Preis ist das Ergebnis - so liest du Volumen und Orderflow richtig
Krypto-Investor Dan Tapiero über-bullish: So hoch kann der BTC 2026 steigen und das ist für Stablecoins drin
NATO-Rahmenvertrag greift: Rheinmetall-Aktie profitiert von erstem Abruf - So reagieren RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS
Suche...

AUTO1 Aktie 59474167 / DE000A2LQ884

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.02.2026 19:00:03

EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AUTO1
17.01 CHF -2.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.02.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstrasse 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Scott Ferguson
Date of birth: 28 March 1974

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Feb 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.78 % 3.57 % 5.35 % 220834716
Previous notification 1.46 % 3.43 % 4.89 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 3935000 0.00 % 1.78 %
Total 3935000 1.78 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 4.11.2026 Anytime Cash settlement 3705262 1.68 %
Swaps 4.11.2026 Anytime Cash settlement 2774738 1.26 %
Swaps 22.11.2027 Anytime Cash settlement 1410000 0.64 %
      Total 7890000 3.57 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Scott Ferguson % % %
Uncas GP LLC % % %
Sachem Head Capital Management LP % % %
- % % %
Scott Ferguson % % %
Sachem Head GP LLC % % %
Sachem Head LP % % %
- % % %
Scott Ferguson % % %
Sachem Head GP LLC % % %
Sachem Head Master LP % % %
- % % %
Scott Ferguson % % %
Uncas GP LLC % % %
Sachem Head Capital Management LP % % %
SH Stony Creek Master Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
12 Feb 2026


13.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstrasse 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276534  13.02.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AUTO1

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?