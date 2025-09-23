Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Santhera-Aktie bricht jedoch zweistellig ein: Santhera setzt sich nach deutlichem Umsatzplus im Halbjahr höhere Ziele
UBS-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Mit Frankreich im Steuerstreit geeinigt
Ausblick: Micron Technology präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK: So entwickeln sich Rüstungsaktien am Dienstag
AUTO1 Aktie 59474167 / DE000A2LQ884

23.09.2025 18:00:03

EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AUTO1
26.78 CHF 15.32%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.09.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstrasse 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SoftBank Group Corp.
City of registered office, country: Tokyo, Japan

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
SVF Midgard (Cayman) Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Sep 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 14.87 % 0.00 % 14.87 % 220337925
Previous notification 17.36 % 1.55 % 18.91 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 32770828 0.00 % 14.87 %
Total 32770828 14.87 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SoftBank Group Corp. % % %
SB Investment Advisers (UK) 14.87 % % 14.87 %
- % % %
SoftBank Group Corp. % % %
SVF GP (Jersey) Limited % % %
SoftBank Vision Fund L.P % % %
SVF Holdings (UK) LLP % % %
SVF Investments (UK) Limited % % %
SVF Midgard (Cayman) Limited 14.87 % % 14.87 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 Sep 2025


23.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstrasse 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2201888  23.09.2025 CET/CEST

