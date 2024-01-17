Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'149 -0.7%  SPI 14'524 -0.7%  Dow 37'318 -0.1%  DAX 16'432 -0.8%  Euro 0.9416 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'402 -1.0%  Gold 2'006 -1.1%  Bitcoin 36'731 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8671 0.7%  Öl 77.2 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405
Top News
OKB-Aktie: OKB schätzt SIGNA-Engagement auf 24,3 Millionen Franken
Verizon-Aktie unter Druck: Verizon kündigt Milliardenabschreibung an
Plug Power-Aktie weiter im Sinkflug: Anleger strafen Plug Power wegen ruhiger Nachrichtenlage ab
Kursrutsch von Spirit Airlines-Aktie geht weiter: Gericht stoppt Fusion von Spirit Airlines mit JetBlue Airways
Kryptokurse am Nachmittag
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
AUTO1 Aktie [Valor: 59474167 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.01.2024 18:00:03

EQS-PVR: Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero AUTO1-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

AUTO1
3.91 CHF -4.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.01.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstraße 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Jan 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.004 % 4.90 % 4.90 % 216216288
Previous notification 0.005 % 5.08 % 5.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQ884 0 8459 0 % 0.004 %
Total 8459 0.004 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 3997471 1.85 %
Right Of Use Open 5205848 2.41 %
    Total 9203319 4.26 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 17.10.2033 Cash 1385610 0.64 %
      Total 1385610 0.64 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Jan 2024


17.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1816217  17.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1816217&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu AUTO1

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AUTO1

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:58 AUTO1 Equal Weight Barclays Capital
16.01.24 AUTO1 Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.01.24 AUTO1 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.12.23 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
06.12.23 AUTO1 Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Einblick Raiffeisen Schweiz – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Jeffrey Hochegger, Anlagestratege der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch gibt Jeffrey Hochegger Einblick in den Anlageprozess der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Zudem diskutieren die Experten über die aktuelle Marktsituation und die Auswirkungen der unterschiedlichen Zinserwartungen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Inside Trading & Investment

11:02 Why palladium matters to the growth of the platinum market
09:46 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.01.2024
08:39 SMI präsentiert sich stabil
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
07:44 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Juli-Hoch erneut getestet
16.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Bislang verkorkster Jahresauftakt
16.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
16.01.24 BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'551.51 19.86 6SSMOU
Short 11'804.75 13.56 NMSSMU
Short 12'224.99 8.97 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'148.56 17.01.2024 17:31:21
Long 10'640.00 19.57
Long 10'423.82 13.90 SSPM6U
Long 9'951.05 8.83 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AUTO1 3.91 -4.30% AUTO1

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch etwas nach: Roche erhält von EU-Kommission Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie springt hoch: Lindt & Sprüngli knackt Umsatzmarke von fünf Milliarden Franken - Analysten begeistert
DocMorris-Aktie steigt dennoch: DocMorris erzielt 2023 trotz Schlussspurt weniger Umsatz
Dämpfer für Zinssenkungsfantasien: SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Jahrestief in Rot -- DAX letztendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
UBS-Aktie trotzdem schwach: Offenbar Freispruch im Geldwäsche-Prozess gegen ehemaligen CS-Berater Lescaudron
Kursschwäche genutzt: ARK-Investorin Cathie Wood hat Tesla-Aktien zugekauft
Hoffnung auf Zinssenkungen schrumpft: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI kämpft sich letztlich nach oben -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Bären dominierten an Asiens Börsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit