|
11.09.2023 18:00:05
EQS-PVR: Auto1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
11.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1722501 11.09.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu AUTO1
Analysen zu AUTO1
|17.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.08.23
|AUTO1 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.23
|AUTO1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: SMI letztlich oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag seitwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte zu Wochenbeginn fester. An der Wall Street zeigen sich Erholungstendenzen. An den Börsen in Fernost war überwiegend ein schwächerer Start in die Handelswoche zu beobachten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}