|
13.01.2023 18:00:09
EQS-PVR: Auto1 Group SE: Correction of a release from 05.01.2023 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
13.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1534101 13.01.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu AUTO1
Analysen zu AUTO1
|19.12.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.12.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.12.22
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|07.11.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.12.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.12.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.12.22
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|07.11.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.12.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.12.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|02.12.22
|AUTO1 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|07.11.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.05.22
|AUTO1 Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Cintas Corporation, LVMV und NextEra Energy vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: SMI verabschiedet sich stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt tendierte vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte moderate Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden mehrheitlich Gewinne eingefahren.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}