SMI 11'291 0.0%  SPI 14'492 0.1%  Dow 34'194 0.0%  DAX 15'087 0.2%  Euro 1.0036 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'151 0.6%  Gold 1'912 0.8%  Bitcoin 17'747 1.4%  Dollar 0.9281 0.0%  Öl 84.9 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Flughafen Zürich kann 2022 Passagierzahlen mehr als verdoppeln - Aktie gefragt
Inficon-Aktie legt zu: Inficon steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis
BKW-Aktie tiefer: Flughafen Bern und BKW planen Bau von grosser Freiflächen-Solaranlage
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
AUTO1 Aktie [Valor: 59474167 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.01.2023 18:00:09

EQS-PVR: Auto1 Group SE: Correction of a release from 05.01.2023 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AUTO1
9.16 CHF 3.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
Auto1 Group SE: Correction of a release from 05.01.2023 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.01.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AUTO1 Group SE
Street: Bergmannstraße 72
Postal code: 10961
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Cape Town, South Africa

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.02 % 0.00 % 3.02 % 215622552
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 6502250 0.00 % 3.02 %
Total 6502250 3.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. % % %
-Coronation Investment Management International (Pty) Ltd. % % %
-Coronation International Ltd. % % %
- % % %
-Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. % % %
-Coronation Investment Management SA (Pty) Ltd. % % %
-Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Jan 2023


13.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1534101  13.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534101&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu AUTO1

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AUTO1

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
19.12.22 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
02.12.22 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
02.12.22 AUTO1 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.11.22 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
07.11.22 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Cintas Corporation, LVMV und NextEra Energy vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:20 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
15:55 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
12:15 DAX über 15.100 Punkte – Deutsches BIP überrascht – Bilanzsaison im Blick
09:24 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
08:14 SMI testet Ausbruch nach oben
12.01.23 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Sensirion Holding AG
12.01.23 USA - Die Richtung zeigt nach oben / Idorsia - Aller guten Dinge sind drei
11.01.23 Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'735.52 19.81 SSSMVU
Short 11'979.07 13.77 ILSSMU
Short 12'428.40 8.89 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'290.79 13.01.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'837.37 19.47 MXSSMU
Long 10'602.21 13.77 A3SSMU
Long 10'145.76 8.89 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AUTO1 9.17 3.35% AUTO1

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Logitech-Aktie rauscht zweistellig in die Tiefe: Jahresprognose nach Gewinneinbruch gesenkt
Dividenden-Aktien: Diese Schweizer Titel bieten derzeit die höchste Dividendenrendite
Nach Hoch seit Mai: Darum kann der Euro seine Gewinne nicht ganz halten
Analystenlieblinge: Diese SMI-Aktien favorisieren Experten für 2023
US-Inflationsdruck nimmt ab: US-Börsen schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- SMI beendet Handelstag in der Gewinnzone -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen enden leicht im Plus
Darum gibt der Dollar zum Euro und Franken weiter nach
CS-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Credit Suisse steht zum CS First Boston-Spinout offenbar kurz vor einer Lösung
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Freitagvormittag höher
Tesla-Aktie verlustreich: Tesla macht Fahrzeuge in Europa und den USA günstiger - Träge Nachfrage
CS-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse zahlt höhere Zinsen auf Spar- und Vorsorgekonten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.