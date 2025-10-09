EQS-PVR: AUMOVIO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aumovio SE
AUMOVIO SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.10.2025 / 19:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|AUMOVIO SE
|Street:
|Guerickestrasse 7
|Postal code:
|60488
|City:
|Frankfurt on Main
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200IGI9RQ7VTOK384
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.41 %
|1.09 %
|3.5 %
|100050991
|Previous notification
|3.24 %
|0.22 %
|3.47 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000AUM0V10
|0
|2411852
|0 %
|2.41 %
|Total
|2411852
|2.41 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of Use over Shares
|
|At any time
|65764
|0.07 %
|Right to Recall of Lent Shares
|
|At any time
|12685
|0.01 %
|Right of Use over ADR
|
|At any time
|800
|0 %
|Long Call Options Over Baskets
|19/12/2025
|
|86231
|0.09 %
|Long Call Options Over Indices
|19/12/2025
|
|3811
|0 %
|
|
|Total
|169291
|0.17 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Short Put Options Over Baskets
|19/12/2025-18/12/2026
|
|Physical
|16676
|0.02 %
|Swaps On Baskets
|21/10/2025
|
|Cash
|899994
|0.9 %
|Short Put Options Over Indices
|19/12/2025
|
|Physical
|1858
|0 %
|Warrants Over Baskets
|No expiry date
|
|Cash
|433
|0 %
|Swaps On Indices
|22/01/2027
|
|Physical
|2238
|0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|921199
|0.92 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|MultiConcept Fund Management S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Financial Services Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Ireland) Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
09.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUMOVIO SE
|
|Guerickestrasse 7
|
|60488 Frankfurt on Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.aumovio.com/
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2210892 09.10.2025 CET/CEST
