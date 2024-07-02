Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’936 -0.9%  SPI 15’850 -0.9%  Dow 39’170 0.1%  DAX 18’160 -0.7%  Euro 0.9684 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’891 -0.8%  Gold 2’328 -0.2%  Bitcoin 56’578 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9036 0.1%  Öl 86.6 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528
Top News
Darum tendiert der Euro stabil über 1,07 US-Dollar - zum Franken leicht gestiegen
Siemens Energy-Aktie zieht an: Simenes Energy will wohl Netzgeschäft ausbauen
Temenos-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab: Temenos startet mit Tech Mahindra neuen Service für EMIs
Air Liquide-Aktie unter Druck: Konzernstruktur wird optimiert
UBS-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: UBS zahlt frühere CS-Euro-Anleihe vorzeitig zurück
Suche...
ZERO Depot

Aumann Aktie [Valor: 36030369 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.07.2024 09:31:59

EQS-PVR: Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Aumann-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Aumann
15.70 CHF -1.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aumann AG
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.2024 / 09:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Aumann AG
Street: Dieselstraße 6
Postal code: 48361
City: Beelen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GLI93PGU71F690

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amiral Gestion
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jun 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.06 % 0.00 % 3.06 % 15250000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2DAM03 466636 0 3.06 % 0.00 %
Total 466636 3.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jul 2024


02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1937823  02.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937823&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Aumann AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten