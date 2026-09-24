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25.09.2026 00:26:41
EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 24.9.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.9.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%
London am 24.9.2026
25.09.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|Fabriksgasse 13
|8700 Leoben
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|LEI Code:
|529900EVOKN4LCCD9321
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2405224 25.09.2026 CET/CEST
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00:26
|EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
00:26
|EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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