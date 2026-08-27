AT & S Aktie 828998 / AT0000969985
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
27.08.2026 23:24:33
EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 27.8.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
London am 27.8.2026
27.08.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
|Fabriksgasse 13
|8700 Leoben
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.ats.net
|LEI Code:
|529900EVOKN4LCCD9321
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2390056 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Netflix: Zurück auf dem Schirm
Der Streamingriese erlebt an der Wall Street gerade ein Comeback. Wenngleich ein steiniger Weg vor der Netflix-Aktie liegt, könnte die Aufholjagd durchaus noch weiter gehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu AT & S (AT&S)
|
27.08.26
|EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
27.08.26
|EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
27.08.26
|ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: ATX Prime schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.ch)
|
27.08.26
|Zurückhaltung in Wien: ATX präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
27.08.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
27.08.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Wien: ATX präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
27.08.26