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27.08.2026 23:24:33

EQS-PVR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AT & S
137.85 CHF 7.51%
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.08.2026 / 23:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London, 27.8.2026

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: United States
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 26.8.2026

 

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed / reached		 2.81 % 1.14 % 3.94 % 38 850 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
3.03 %		  
1.16 %		  
4.19 %		  
 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares
 
ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000969985   1 090 225   2.81 %
SUBTOTAL A 1 090 225 2.81 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
 
Type of instrument		  
Expiration Date		  
Exercise Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised  
% of voting rights
         
  SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD n/a n/a Cash 441 929 1.14 %
  SUBTOTAL B.2 441 929 1.14 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
  No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments
held  directly (%)		 Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Saturn Subco,
LLC		 1      
3 BlackRock Finance, Inc. 2      
4 BlackRock
Holdco 2, Inc.		 3      

5 		BlackRock Financial
Management, Inc.
4 		     
6 BlackRock
International Holdings, Inc.		 5      
7 BR Jersey International
Holdings L.P.		 6      

8 		BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
7 		     

9 		BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)
Limited
8 		     
10 Trident Merger LLC 3      

11 		BlackRock Investment Management,
LLC
10 		     

12 		BlackRock
(Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
7 		     
13 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 12      

14 		BlackRock Asset Management North Asia
Limited
13 		     
15 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7      
16 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 15      

17 		BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco
Limited
16 		     

18 		BlackRock Cayman West
Bay IV Limited
17 		     
19 BlackRock Group Limited 18      
 

20 		BlackRock Investment Management
(UK) Limited
19 		     

21 		BlackRock
(Netherlands) B.V.
19 		     

22 		BlackRock Asset Management
Deutschland AG
21 		     
23 BlackRock Advisors (UK)
Limited 		19      

24 		BlackRock
Capital Holdings, Inc.
5 		     
25 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 24      
26 BlackRock Canada
Holdings ULC 		6      

27 		BlackRock Asset Management
Canada Limited
26 		     
28 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5      
29 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 28      

30 		BlackRock Delaware
Holdings Inc.
29 		     
31 BlackRock Fund Advisors 30      

32 		BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
National Association
30 		     
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
 

 10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.

London am 27.8.2026


27.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben
Austria
Internet: www.ats.net
LEI Code: 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390056  27.08.2026 CET/CEST

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