Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’835 -0.1%  SPI 16’536 -0.2%  Dow 43’969 -0.5%  DAX 24’200 0.0%  Euro 0.9409 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’341 0.2%  Gold 3’385 -0.4%  Bitcoin 94’397 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8078 0.2%  Öl 66.9 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Canopy Growth-Aktie im Plus: Canopy kann Verluste eingrenzen
Goldpreis, Weizenpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffkurse am Freitagmittag entwickeln
Trump reklamiert Bitcoin-Rallye für sich - Experten bleiben skeptisch
Novo Nordisk-Aktie weiter im Aufwind nach Rückschlag für Eli Lillys orales Abnehmmittel
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Analyse: UBS AG stuft Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie mit Neutral ein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.08.2025 13:27:33

EQS-PVR: artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

artnet
11.30 EUR -0.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: artnet AG
artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.08.2025 / 13:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: artnet AG
Street: Niebuhrstr. 78
Postal code: 10629
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Jan Petzel
Date of birth: 13 Jul 1973

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Leonardo Art Holdings GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jul 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 36.24 % 38.34 % 74.59 % 5706067
Previous notification 33.52 % 46.51 % 80.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0375 0 2067971 0.00 % 36.24 %
Total 2067971 36.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Share purchase agreements n/a n/a Physical 2187965 38.34 %
      Total 2187965 38.34 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Jan Petzel % % %
BEO Art SPV Limited % % %
Leonardo Art Holdings Limited % % %
Leonardo Art Holdings GmbH 36.24 % 38.34 % 74.59 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Aug 2025


08.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Niebuhrstr. 78
10629 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2181642  08.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu artnet AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?