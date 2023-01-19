SMI 11'259 -1.0%  SPI 14'448 -1.0%  Dow 33'124 -0.5%  DAX 14'920 -1.7%  Euro 0.9916 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'094 -1.9%  Gold 1'922 0.9%  Bitcoin 19'141 1.0%  Dollar 0.9162 0.0%  Öl 86.0 1.6% 
Aroundtown Aktie [Valor: 38311137 / ISIN: LU1673108939]
19.01.2023 18:47:49

EQS-PVR: Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

Aroundtown
2.66 CHF -61.59%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

19.01.2023 / 18:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Standard form for notification of major holdings
 
 
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as the Transparency Law and the Transparency Regulation) (HOS-1 form)
 

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 

Filing reference 2712
Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2023-01-19 16:13

 

1.     Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Aroundtown SA

 

2.     Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

3.     Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, Delaware, USA

 

4.     Full name of shareholder(s)v:

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

 

5.     Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

2023-01-12

 

6.     Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  
0.27		  
4.90		  
5.18		  
1,537,025,609
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.10 4.91 5.01 -

 

7.    Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible) Number of voting rights directix Number of voting rights indirectix % of voting rights directix % of voting rights indirectix
LU1673108939 0 4,172,651 0.00 0.27
SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 4,172,651 0.27

 

B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted % of voting rights
N/A

 

B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity Swap   31/01/2023 -
15/12/2027		 CASH 75,459,392 4.90
SUBTOTAL B.2 75,459,392 4.90

 

8.          Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

See Separate organisational chart attached to the present notification.

 
N
°		  
Namexv		 % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold  
Total of both		  
Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
N/A

 

9.     In case of proxy voting:

N/A

10.        Additional informationxvi:

10. Additional informationxvi: Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

 

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) Bear Stearns Irish Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Financial Investments Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Markets Limited (100%)

 

Date: 2023-01-19 16:13

Namexv		  
 
 
% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold		  
 
 
% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold		  
 
 
 
 
 
Total of both		  
 
 
 
Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
1 JPMorgan Chase & Co.        
2 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association       1
3 J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited       2
4 J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited       3
5 J.P. Morgan Securities plc     5.08% 4
           
1 JPMorgan Chase & Co.        
6 JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC       1
7 J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.       6
8 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC       7
           
1 JPMorgan Chase & Co.        
9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association       1
           
1 JPMorgan Chase & Co.        
6 JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC       1
10 Bear Stearns Irish Holdings LLC       6
11 J.P. Morgan Financial Investments Limited       10
12 J.P. Morgan Markets Limited       11

 


19.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1539591  19.01.2023 CET/CEST

