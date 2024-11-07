Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’967 1.0%  SPI 15’928 1.0%  Dow 43’730 3.6%  DAX 19’295 1.3%  Euro 0.9432 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’832 0.7%  Gold 2’676 0.6%  Bitcoin 65’567 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8743 -0.2%  Öl 74.8 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842
Top News
Der grosse ETF-Sparplan-Vergleich: Wer bietet das beste Angebot zu den besten Kosten an?
RATIONAL-Aktie dennoch im Minus: RATIONAL verzeichnet kräftigen Gewinnanstieg im 3. Quartal dank hoher Nachfrage
Apple Intelligence: iPhone-Verkäufe bleiben von Neuerungen vorerst unberührt
Schwache Quartalszahlen prallen an Trump Media-Aktie ab - Leerverkäufer mit hohen Verlusten
FOMO nach der US-Wahl: Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. als Gewinner?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Amadeus Fire Aktie [Valor: 985601 / ISIN: DE0005093108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.11.2024 14:01:56

EQS-PVR: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Amadeus Fire
114.69 CHF -3.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Amadeus Fire AG
AMADEUS FIRE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.11.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Street: Hanauer Landstrasse 160
Postal code: 60314
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds)
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Nov 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.82 % 0.00 % 4.82 % 5432157
Previous notification 5.15 % 0.00 % 5.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005093108 262062 0 4.82 % 0 %
Total 262062 4.82 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Nov 2024


07.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2025139  07.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2025139&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Amadeus Fire AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten