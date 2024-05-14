Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’736 -0.3%  SPI 15’682 -0.2%  Dow 39’432 -0.2%  DAX 18’708 -0.2%  Euro 0.9795 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’075 -0.1%  Gold 2’348 0.5%  Bitcoin 56’173 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9078 0.0%  Öl 83.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156GameStop2274310Meyer Burger10850379ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Alcon43249246Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie etwas höher: Lufthansa platziert Millionen-Anleihe am Kapitalmarkt
Fraport-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Fraport kann trotz Streiks überraschend viel Gewinn einfahren
Helvetia-Online-Tochter Smile bringt Hundehaftpflichtversicherung in Spanien auf den Markt - Aktie sinkt
Morgan Stanley überzeugt: Elon Musk wird sich zunehmend auf Tesla konzentrieren
Ausblick: freenet zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Amadeus FiRe Aktie [Valor: 985601 / ISIN: DE0005093108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.05.2024 11:07:40

EQS-PVR: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Amadeus FiRe-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Amadeus FiRe
114.69 CHF -3.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Amadeus FiRe AG
AMADEUS FIRE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.05.2024 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Street: Hanauer Landstrasse 160
Postal code: 60314
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 May 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.93 % 0.00 % 2.93 % 5432157
Previous notification 3.14 % 0.00 % 3.14 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
158919 0 2.93 % 0.00 %
Total 158919 2.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 May 2024


14.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1902721  14.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1902721&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Amadeus FiRe AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten