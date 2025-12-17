Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alzchem Group Aktie 48678352 / DE000A2YNT30

17.12.2025 18:04:43

EQS-PVR: Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Alzchem Group
128.45 CHF -2.94%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Alzchem Group AG
Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.12.2025 / 18:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Alzchem Group AG
Street: Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
Postal code: 83308
City: Trostberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Wellington Management Group LLP
City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Dec 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.22 % 0.02 % 3.24 % 10176335
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YNT30 0 328028 0.00 % 3.22 %
Total 328028 3.22 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 20/05/2033 20/05/2033 Cash settlement 1788 0.02 %
Equity Swap 05/05/2028 05/05/2028 Cash settlement 37 0 %
      Total 1825 0.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management International Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Company LLP % % %
Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Strategic European Equity Long/Short Fund, L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Dec 2025


17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2247688  17.12.2025 CET/CEST