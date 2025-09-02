|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
02.09.2025 16:20:13
EQS-PVR: Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Alzchem Group AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
02.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2192162 02.09.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Alzchem Group AG
|
16:20
|EQS-PVR: Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
01.09.25
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Montagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
01.09.25
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
29.08.25
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX legt zum Start des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.ch)
|
27.08.25
|XETRA-Handel SDAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
27.08.25
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
27.08.25
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX fällt am Mittag zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
25.08.25
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.ch)