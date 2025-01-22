EQS-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings I S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings II S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings III S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings IV S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings V S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VI S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VII S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VIII S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings IX S.à r.l.
|9.27 %
| %
|9.27 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l.
|10.01 %
| %
|10.01 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Lapis Luxembourg Holdings II S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Brookfield Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH New Subco 2 Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPGH Sub Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: