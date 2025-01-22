Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.01.2025 12:30:03

EQS-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

alstria office REIT
4.28 CHF -71.28%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: alstria office REIT-AG
alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.01.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: alstria office REIT-AG
Street: Steinstraße 7
Postal code: 20095
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QIJIGPI0DRL085

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Brookfield Corporation
City of registered office, country: Toronto, Canada

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings I S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings II S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings III S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings IV S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings V S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VI S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VII S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VIII S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings IX S.à r.l.
Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Jan 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 95.39 % 0.00 % 95.39 % 178561572
Previous notification 95.37 % 0.02 % 95.39 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD2U1 0 170321255 0.00 % 95.39 %
Total 170321255 95.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings I S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings II S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings III S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings IV S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings V S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VI S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VII S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings VIII S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % %
Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings IX S.à r.l. 9.27 % % 9.27 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P. % % %
Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. 10.01 % % 10.01 %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %
BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % %
BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P. % % %
BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P. % % %
Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Lapis Luxembourg Holdings II S.à r.l. % % %
- % % %
Brookfield Corporation % % %
BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Jan 2025


22.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2071913  22.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071913&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

