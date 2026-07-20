Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’275 -0.5%  SPI 20’073 -0.4%  Dow 52’093 -0.1%  DAX 24’835 0.0%  Euro 0.9240 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’231 0.0%  Gold 4’012 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’304 0.1%  Dollar 0.8094 0.2%  Öl 88.1 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
CoreWeave-Aktie im Fokus: BofA sieht Chancen trotz steigender Kosten
Amrize übernimmt Rapid Redi-Mix in Texas - Aktie im Minus
Nestlé investiert 520 Millionen in Tierfutterwerk in Italien - Aktie leichter
Sika-Aktie tiefer: Im EU-Kartellverfahren stärker unter Druck
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. vergibt Bewertung mit Buy
Suche...
eToro entdecken

All for One Group Aktie 192106 / DE0005110001

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.07.2026 15:18:13

EQS-PVR: All for One Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

All for One Group
61.70 CHF 0.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: All for One Group SE
All for One Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.07.2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: All for One Group SE
Street: Rita-Maiburg-Strasse 40
Postal code: 70794
City: Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: VINCI S.A.
City of registered office, country: Nanterre, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.63 % 54.66 % 60.30 % 4,982,000
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005110001 0 280,559 0.0 % 5.63 %
Total 280,559 5.63 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.0 %
    Total 0 0.0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable Undertakings Physical 2,723,388 54.66 %
      Total 2,723,388 54.66 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
- VINCI S.A. % % %
- VINCI Energies S.A. % % %
- VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions Holding SE % % %
- VINCI Energies Deutschland Enterprise Solutions AcquiCo SE 5.63 % 54.66 % 60.30 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Jul 2026


20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Strasse 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
LEI Code: 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

 
End of News EQS News Service

2368380  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu All for One Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten