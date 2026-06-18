AIXTRON Aktie 4566068 / DE000A0WMPJ6
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18.06.2026 14:00:03
EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstrasse 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2349048 18.06.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Redcare zündet den Befreiungsschlag
Mit einer überraschenden Prognoseanhebung meldet sich die Online-Apotheke eindrucksvoll zurück. Die Aktie springt über wichtige Chartmarken, Analysten sehen neues Potenzial - und das Wachstum gewinnt wieder spürbar an Breite.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SE
|
14:00
|EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der TecDAX mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
10:00
|EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX gibt zum Handelsstart nach (finanzen.ch)
|
17.06.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: MDAX bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
17.06.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.ch)
|
17.06.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: Das macht der TecDAX nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu AIXTRON SE
|17.06.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.06.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.06.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.05.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.06.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.06.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.05.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.26
|AIXTRON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.05.26
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.06.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.06.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.05.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.26
|AIXTRON Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.26
|AIXTRON Halten
|DZ BANK
SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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