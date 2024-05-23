|
23.05.2024 04:14:01
EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1908841 23.05.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SE
|
04:14
|EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
22.05.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: So steht der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
22.05.24
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
22.05.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
22.05.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt zum Start des Mittwochshandels zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
21.05.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
21.05.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX verliert zum Handelsende (finanzen.ch)
|
21.05.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX am Dienstagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu AIXTRON SE
|07.05.24
|AIXTRON Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|AIXTRON Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.04.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.05.24
|AIXTRON Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|AIXTRON Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.04.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.05.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.04.24
|AIXTRON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.04.24
|AIXTRON Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|05.03.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|29.02.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|AIXTRON Sell
|UBS AG
|07.05.24
|AIXTRON Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.04.24
|AIXTRON Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.24
|AIXTRON Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.04.24
|AIXTRON Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.02.24
|AIXTRON Hold
|Warburg Research
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Synopsys
✅ ASM International
✅ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI zum Handelsschuss leichter -- DAX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Wall Street hat zur Wochenmitte nachgegeben. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}