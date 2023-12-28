EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'088 -0.2%  SPI 14'513 -0.2%  Dow 37'657 0.3%  DAX 16'726 -0.1%  Euro 0.9329 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'524 -0.1%  Gold 2'074 -0.2%  Bitcoin 36'024 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8391 -0.4%  Öl 79.0 -0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Tesla11448018
Top News
DAX 40-Papier Commerzbank-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Commerzbank von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
DAX 40-Wert Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Siemens Healthineers von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
EURO STOXX 50-Titel ING Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ING Group-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
EURO STOXX 50-Papier Inditex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Inditex von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren
TecDAX-Wert Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Telefonica Deutschland von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
AIXTRON Aktie [Valor: 4566068 / ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.12.2023 10:17:10

EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero AIXTRON-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

AIXTRON
35.78 CHF -2.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.12.2023 / 10:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Perpetual Limited
City of registered office, country: 18/123 Pitt Street, Sydney, 2000, NSW Sydney, AU, Australia

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Dec 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.08 % 0 % 3.08 % 113,411,020.00
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 3,497,099 % 3.08 %
Total 3,497,099 3.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Perpetual Acquisition Company Limited % % %
Pendal Group Limited % % %
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited % % %
Perpetual Limited % % %
Perpetual Acquisition Company Limited % % %
Pendal Group Limited % % %
Pendal Institutional Limited % % %
Perpetual Limited % % %
Perpetual Acquisition Company Limited % % %
Pendal Group Limited % % %
JOHCM (Singapore) Pte Limited % % %
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Dec 2023


28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1804759  28.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1804759&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AIXTRON SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13.12.23 AIXTRON Hold Warburg Research
06.12.23 AIXTRON Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.12.23 AIXTRON Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.11.23 AIXTRON Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.11.23 AIXTRON Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG einen Rückblick über das Jahr 2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0idmlkZW8tc2hvcnRjb2RlIj48aWZyYW1lIHRpdGxlPSJXYWxsIFN0cmVldCBMaXZlIG1pdCBUaW0gU2Now6RmZXIg4oCTIEphaHJlc3LDvGNrYmxpY2sgMjAyMyB8IEJYIFN3aXNzIFRWIiB3aWR0aD0iMTQ4MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSI4MzMiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS1ub2Nvb2tpZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvOTFaQmtaZFhScjA/ZmVhdHVyZT1vZW1iZWQiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvdz0iYWNjZWxlcm9tZXRlcjsgYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhOyBneXJvc2NvcGU7IHBpY3R1cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZTsgd2ViLXNoYXJlIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+PC9kaXY+
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:26 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
08:00 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
07:35 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Wenig bewegt zur Wochenmitte
22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
21.12.23 Mapping 2024: Capital Risks, Crypto and AI Move to the Fore
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'563.70 19.85 6SSMOU
Short 11'817.20 13.72 NMSSMU
Short 12'237.89 9.00 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'091.75 28.12.2023 10:12:32
Long 10'636.79 18.52 SSQMTU
Long 10'435.60 13.89 SSOMSU
Long 9'977.07 8.89 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BlackRock kommt bei der Zulassung des Spot-Bitcoin-ETFs deutlich voran
Hedgefonds-Manager Doug Kass nennt Crash der Apple-Aktie eine von "10 Überraschungen in 2024"
Roche-Aktie, ams OSRAM-Aktie & Co.: Diese Standard- und Nebenwerte sind die Top-Picks der Zürcher Kantonalbank für 2024
Bitcoin mit deutlichen Verlusten: Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Droht Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola die Pleite? So hoch ist die Chance laut Experten wirklich
Kuros-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kuros fokussiert sich auf MagnetOs - Fibrin-PTH kommt nicht in Phase III
UBS-Aktie schliesst mit kleinem Plus: UBS ist 2023 Spitzenreiter der globalen Banken beim Stellenabbau
Zwei Aktien treiben Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF an
Nestlé-Aktie gibt ab: Nespresso darf weiterhin seine Vertuo-Kaffeekapseln verkaufen - Nestlé Health Science erwirbt Produktkandidat von Protein-Entwickler Codexis
Darum notiert der Euro zum Dollar deutlich höher - zum Franken dennoch deutlich nachgegeben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten