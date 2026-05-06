EQS-PVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Networks SE
Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.05.2026 / 20:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Adtran Networks SE
Street:
Märzenquelle 1-3
Postal code:
98617
City:
Meiningen-Dreissigacker Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Apr 2026
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
2.95 %
0.23 %
3.18 %
52054500
Previous notification
3.18 %
0.00 %
3.18 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005103006
0
1537270
0.00 %
2.95 %
Total
1537270
2.95 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall shares lent out
n/a
n/a
120128
0.23 %
Total
120128
0.23 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Swap
01/04/2027
01/04/2027
Cash
80
0 %
Total
80
0.00015368508 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
%
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
06 May 2026
06.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet:
www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
End of News
EQS News Service
2322768 06.05.2026 CET/CEST
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