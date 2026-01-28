Adtran Networks Aktie 498244 / DE0005103006
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
28.01.2026 20:30:33
EQS-PVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Networks SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
28.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Networks SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2267658 28.01.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Adtran Networks SE
|
20:30
|EQS-PVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
22.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Handel mit deutlichen Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
22.01.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX springt am Donnerstagnachmittag kräftig an (finanzen.ch)
|
22.01.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
20.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX gibt nach (finanzen.ch)
|
19.01.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX am Montagmittag im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
14.01.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX verbucht am Mittwochmittag Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
08.01.26
|EQS-AFR: Adtran Networks SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Adtran Networks SE
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAugen auf Fed und US-Tech-Bilanzen: US-Börsen wenig verändert -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwach. Der DAX tendierte ebenso zu Verlusten. An der Wall Street ist keine klare Richtung zu erkennen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte fester.