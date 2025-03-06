Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Adtran Networks Aktie [Valor: 498244 / ISIN: DE0005103006]
06.03.2025 22:36:41

EQS-PVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Adtran Networks
22.37 CHF 2.88%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Networks SE
Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.03.2025 / 22:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Adtran Networks SE
Street: Märzenquelle 1-3
Postal code: 98617
City: Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 Feb 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.85 % 4.33 % 7.18 % 52054500
Previous notification 4.81 % 3.71 % 8.52 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005103006 0 1484975 0 % 2.85 %
Total 1484975 2.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 350852 0.67 %
Right Of Use Open 1897438 3.65 %
    Total 2248290 4.32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 19.04.2033 Cash 3389 0.01 %
      Total 3389 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 7.06 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 March 2025


06.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.adva.com, www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2096896  06.03.2025 CET/CEST

