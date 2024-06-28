|
28.06.2024 15:01:43
EQS-PVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Networks SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
28.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Networks SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1936011 28.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Adtran Networks SE
Analysen zu Adtran Networks SE
|23.02.23
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.07.22
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.22
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.02.23
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.07.22
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.22
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.02.23
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.07.22
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.22
|Adtran Networks Hold
|Warburg Research
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Blick: SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street etwas fester erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schliessen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag wenig bewegt, der DAX zeigt sich ebenfalls stabil. Die US-Börsen sollen den letzten Handelstag der Woche mit kleinen Gewinnen beginnen. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}