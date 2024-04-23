Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’468 1.2%  SPI 15’276 1.1%  Dow 38’530 0.8%  DAX 18’138 1.6%  Euro 0.9757 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’008 1.4%  Gold 2’327 0.0%  Bitcoin 60’854 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9115 -0.1%  Öl 88.3 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Kuros32581411Kühne + Nagel International2523886ABB1222171
Top News
Aktien- und Kryptohandel zu Top-Konditionen (finanzen.net ZERO)
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Angst vor den Tesla Zahlen - Autovermieter dünnen die E-Auto-Flotte aus
Dividendenstrategie: Was bringt "Dividenden-Hopping"
Ausblick: Iberdrola legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Tesla veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Adtran Networks Aktie [Valor: 498244 / ISIN: DE0005103006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.04.2024 19:55:18

EQS-PVR: Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Adtran Networks-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Adtran Networks
22.37 CHF 2.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Adtran Networks SE
Adtran Networks SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.04.2024 / 19:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Adtran Networks SE
Street: Märzenquelle 1-3
Postal code: 98617
City: Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goldman Sachs International

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Apr 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.95 % 5.12 % 12.08 % 52054500
Previous notification 6.57 % 5.50 % 12.07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005103006 0 3618718 0 % 6.95 %
Total 3618718 6.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 466800 0.90 %
Right Of Use Open 2186354 4.20 %
    Total 2653154 5.10 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 19.04.2033 Cash 14217 0.03 %
      Total 14217 0.03 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International 6.85 % % 11.56 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Apr 2024


23.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1887553  23.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1887553&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Adtran Networks SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Adtran Networks SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
23.02.23 Adtran Networks Hold Warburg Research
28.07.22 Adtran Networks Hold Warburg Research
07.07.22 Adtran Networks Hold Warburg Research
29.04.22 Adtran Networks Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:29 Gold"s Breaking Out, What’s Next?
10:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
09:41 Marktüberblick: SAP bestätigt Prognose
09:12 SMI setzt Erholung fort
07:00 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Volumenmaximum getestet
22.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’940.51 19.12 D2SSMU
Short 12’167.36 13.82 GYSSMU
Short 12’616.38 8.96 NNSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’467.57 23.04.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’100.00 19.81
Long 10’757.43 13.99 SSSMTU
Long 10’290.27 8.96 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
Novartis-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Novartis erhöht nach dynamischem Auftaktquartal die Guidance - neuer VR-Präsident
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS plant wohl fünf Entlassungswellen
HOCHDORF-Aktie bricht um die Hälfte ein: Verkauf von Tochtergesellschaft Swiss Nutrition rückt in den Fokus
NVIDIA-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: Magnificent Seven verzeichnen Rekordverlust beim Börsenwert
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz-Aktie freundlich: Pyzchiva in der EU zugelassen
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Bayer-Aktie
SAP-Aktie zieht dennoch an: SAP wegen Restrukturierungsrückstellung mit operativem Verlust
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit