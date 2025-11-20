Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’543 0.1%  SPI 17’254 0.2%  Dow 45’752 -0.8%  DAX 23’279 0.5%  Euro 0.9292 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’570 0.5%  Gold 4’078 - Bitcoin 69’907 -5.0%  Dollar 0.8062 0.1%  Öl 63.1 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Trotz starker NVIDIA-Zahlen: Bitcoin sinkt auf Tief seit April - Geringere Wahrscheinlichkeit für Zinssenkung
Walmart-Aktie fester: US-Einzelhändler hebt nach Umsatzplus Jahresprognose erneut an
Suche...
eToro entdecken

ADTRAN Holdings Aktie 114855834 / US00486H1059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.11.2025 21:56:23

EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADTRAN Holdings
6.12 CHF 2.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.11.2025 / 21:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
Street: 901 Explorer Boulevard
Postal code: 35806
City: Huntsville
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VV36J86CRRWF77

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Nov 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.23 % 8.79 % 10.01 % 80115995
Previous notification 1.41 % 8.36 % 9.77 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US00486H1059 0 984451 0 % 1.23 %
Total 984451 1.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1485180 1.85 %
Right Of Use Open 5359854 6.69 %
    Total 6845034 8.54 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 19.09.2035 Cash 193392 0.24 %
      Total 193392 0.24 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % 7.80 % 7.80 %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Nov 2025


20.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2233822  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
21:56
 EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
16:02
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel ADTRAN-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine ADTRAN-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
15:33
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 1,126 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,594 Restricted Stock Units (granted ... (EQS Group)
15:33
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Erwerb von 1.126 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings einer Gesamtzahl von 1.594 Restricted Stock ... (EQS Group)
15:21
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 4,209 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 7,564 Restricted Stock Units (granted November 17, ... (EQS Group)
15:21
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Erwerb von 4.209 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings einer Gesamtzahl von 7.564 Restricted Stock Units ... (EQS Group)
13.11.25
 EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
13.11.25
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel ADTRAN-Aktie: Hätte sich eine ADTRAN-Anlage vor einem Jahr inzwischen rentiert? (finanzen.ch)
mehr Nachrichten