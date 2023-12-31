EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'138 0.7%  SPI 14'571 0.7%  Dow 37'690 -0.1%  DAX 16'752 0.3%  Euro 0.9289 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'522 0.2%  Gold 2'065 0.0%  Bitcoin 35'099 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8415 -0.3%  Öl 77.1 -1.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528Alcon43249246
Top News
4. Quartal 2023: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Dezember 2023: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der TeamViewer-Aktie angepasst
JENOPTIK-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Dezember
HelloFresh-Aktie: Experten empfehlen HelloFresh im Dezember mehrheitlich zum Verkauf
So schätzen die Analysten die Siemens Healthineers-Aktie im Dezember 2023 ein
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.12.2023 19:13:01

EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero ADTRAN Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ADTRAN Holdings
6.27 CHF 2.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2023 / 19:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 27 December 2023, BlackRock, Inc. and its subsidiaries BlackRock, Inc., BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. and BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”), London EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom, submitted, in connection with the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG, a notification according to Section 43 WpHG to Adtran Holdings, Inc. as set out below:

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:

1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties’ overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients on both a short and a long term basis.

2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients and therefore we may also sell shares.

3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients.

4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.

 


31.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1806095  31.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806095&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG einen Rückblick über das Jahr 2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0idmlkZW8tc2hvcnRjb2RlIj48aWZyYW1lIHRpdGxlPSJXYWxsIFN0cmVldCBMaXZlIG1pdCBUaW0gU2Now6RmZXIg4oCTIEphaHJlc3LDvGNrYmxpY2sgMjAyMyB8IEJYIFN3aXNzIFRWIiB3aWR0aD0iMTQ4MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSI4MzMiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS1ub2Nvb2tpZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvOTFaQmtaZFhScjA/ZmVhdHVyZT1vZW1iZWQiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvdz0iYWNjZWxlcm9tZXRlcjsgYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhOyBneXJvc2NvcGU7IHBpY3R1cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZTsgd2ViLXNoYXJlIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+PC9kaXY+
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

29.12.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.12.2023
29.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der nächsten Hürde
28.12.23 Case study: Yield futures
28.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'562.54 19.86 6SSMOU
Short 11'816.02 13.65 NMSSMU
Short 12'236.67 8.97 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'137.79 29.12.2023 17:31:16
Long 10'639.86 18.85 SSQMTU
Long 10'395.31 13.32 SSPM4U
Long 9'979.96 8.93 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Projekt Ripple erreicht wichtigen Meilenstein: Irische Zentralbank genehmigt Ripple offiziell
Darum wertet der Franken zum Euro wieder etwas ab
NVIDIA-Aktie: Wie es 2024 für die NVIDIA-Aktie weitergehen könnte
Millionendiebstahl - Kryptowährungen bei der Krypto-Börse OKX entwendet
So viele Devisen verkaufte die SNB im 3. Quartal
Darum bewegt sich der Franken weiter in Nähe der Höchststände zu Euro und Dollar
BlackRock kommt bei der Zulassung des Spot-Bitcoin-ETFs deutlich voran
Roche übernimmt Diagnostik-Plattform von LumiraDx
Optimus Gen 2 - Das kann der neue Tesla-Roboter
Amazon-Aktie und Alphabet-Aktie vor Bullenmodus? Warum Amazon und Alphabet die JPMorgan-"Top Picks" für 2024 sind

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit