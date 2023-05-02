EQS-PVR: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 11(6) of the Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of dissemination with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'448 0.1%  SPI 15'090 0.1%  Dow 34'052 -0.1%  DAX 15'862 -0.4%  Euro 0.9841 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'340 -0.4%  Gold 1'987 0.2%  Bitcoin 25'171 0.0%  Dollar 0.8973 0.2%  Öl 79.2 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Trotz Rezessionsängsten: Schweizer Anleger setzen auf nachhaltige Investments
HSBC-Aktie stark: HSBC mit deutlich höheren Erträgen - weiterer Aktienrückkauf in Planung
ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
GAM-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Aktienrückkauf-Programm beendet
Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter: Krauss Maffei Wegmann und Rheinmetall legen Streit um "Leopard 2"-Panzer bei
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Logitech2575132Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Idorsia36346343ams24924656
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ADLER Aktie [Valor: 28642381 / ISIN: LU1250154413]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.05.2023 14:12:04

EQS-PVR: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 11(6) of the Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of dissemination with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ADLER
5.84 CHF -56.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Group S.A.
Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 11(6) of the Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of dissemination with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.05.2023 / 14:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
Filing reference 3670
Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2023-04-29 14:43
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
ADLER Group S.A.
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[  ]  An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[  ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[  ]  An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ X ]  Other (please specify)iii: Exercise of instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
Vonovia SE		 City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Bochum, Germany
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 24/04/2023  
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
15.88 %
0.00 %
15.88 %
151,626,107
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
20.49 %
0.00 %
20.49 %
 
 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art. 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)		 Direct
(Art. 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law)
LU1250154413   24,082,713 15.88 %  %
      % %
      % %
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 24,082,713 15.88 %
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/ converted.		 % of voting rights
         
  SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
  SUBTOTAL B.2    
       
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

No.
Namexv
% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
Total of both
Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
N/A
9. In case of proxy voting:
N/A
 
10. Additional informationxvi:
N/A
 
Done         On  29/04/2023

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.


02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1621981  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621981&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ADLER

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADLER

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
31.05.22 ADLER Neutral UBS AG
27.04.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
25.04.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
26.01.22 ADLER Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:36 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
09:35 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
09:12 Marktüberblick: Covestro haussiert nach Zahlen
09:00 SMI unter dünnen Umsätzen aufwärts
07:40 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Ruhiger Start in den Mai
06:16 Börse Aktuell – Die Woche der Notenbanken
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'907.03 19.75 C0SSMU
Short 12'176.91 13.48 OFSSMU
Short 12'593.18 8.99 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 11'447.96 02.05.2023 14:14:36
Long 10'984.56 19.75 YJSSMU
Long 10'736.45 13.80 YQSSMU
Long 10'279.50 8.92 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADLER 5.84 -56.20% ADLER

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS- und UBS-Aktien uneins: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank - JPMorgan-Aktie letztlich stärker
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?
ams OSRAM-Aktie tiefrot: ams OSRAM zum Jahresstart mit rückläufigem Umsatz und Gewinn
Kryptowährungen klar im Minus: So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
Chamath Palihapitiya als nächster Warren Buffett gehandelt - So läuft die Investmentstrategie des Investors derzeit
ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit