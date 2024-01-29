Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
adidas Aktie [Valor: 11730015 / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0]
29.01.2024 17:10:02

EQS-PVR: adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

adidas
164.70 CHF 0.26%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AG
adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.01.2024 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: adidas AG
Street: Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
Postal code: 91074
City: Herzogenaurach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jan 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.88 % 0.00 % 4.88 % 180000000
Previous notification 5.03 % 0.00 % 5.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1EWWW0 0 8406472 0 % 4.67 %
US00687A1079 0 386389 0 % 0.21 %
Total 8792861 4.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 4.66 % % %
- % % %
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 4.66 % % %
Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
Capital International, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 4.66 % % %
Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 4.66 % % %
Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
Capital International Sarl % % %
- % % %
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 4.66 % % %
Capital Group International, Inc. % % %
Capital International Limited % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Jan 2024


29.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1824059  29.01.2024 CET/CEST

