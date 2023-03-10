EQS-PVR: Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.03.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Aareal Bank AG Street: Paulinenstr. 15 Postal code: 65189 City: Wiesbaden

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Atlantic Lux HoldCo S.à r.l.

City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Atlantic BidCo GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 03 March 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 8.00 % 6.10 % 14.10 % 59857221 Previous notification 8.89 % 4.999757673347 % 13.89 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005408116 0 4791557 0.00 % 8.00 % Total 4791557 8.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Forward 28.07.2023 Cash or physical 1795716 3.00 % Forward 30.12.2023 Cash or physical 1197000 2.00 % Forward 03.03.2024 Cash or physical 658429 1.10 % Total 3651145 6.10 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) - Atlantic Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. % % % - Atlantic BidCo GmbH 8.00 % 6.10 % 14.10 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

08 March 2023

