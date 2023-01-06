EQS-PVR: Aareal Bank AG: Correction of a release from 08/06/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG: Correction of a release from 08/06/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.01.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Street:
|Paulinenstr. 15
|Postal code:
|65189
|City:
|Wiesbaden
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Igor Kuzniar
Date of birth: 23 Dec 1978
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.06 %
|0.00 %
|5.06 %
|59857221
|Previous notification
|3.01 %
|0.00 %
|3.01 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005408116
|0
|3029653
|0.00 %
|5.06 %
|Total
|3029653
|5.06 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Igor Kuzniar
| %
| %
| %
|Teleios Capital Partners LLC
|5.06 %
| %
|5.06 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Igor Kuzniar
| %
| %
| %
|Teleios Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd.
|5.06 %
| %
|5.06 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Already in the previous notifications of Mr. Kuzniar since September 2019 (6 additional notifications), the chain of controlled undertakings was as listed above. Accordingly the parallel notifications by Teleios Global Opportunities
Master Fund, Ltd. were not only incorrect as well, but also superfluous, as the Master Fund has been controlled by
Mr. Kuzniar continuously.
Date
06.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com