EQS-PVR: Aareal Bank AG: Correction of a release from 08/03/2023 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Aareal Bank AG Street: Paulinenstr. 15 Postal code: 65189 City: Wiesbaden

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Withdrawal of a voting rights notification for 06.03.2023, which has been published on 08.03.2023 (see No. 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Barclays Plc

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 March 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.23 % 0.00 % 4.23 % 59857221 Previous notification 3.05 % 0.00 % 3.05 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005408116 0 17250 0.00 % 0.03 % DE000A30U9F9 0 2514590 0.00 % 4.20 % Total 2531840 4.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Barclays Plc % % % Barclays Bank Plc % % % Barclays Capital Securities Ltd 4.23 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

There was no obligation to notify on the threshold touch date 06.03.2023. The holdings under 6. reflect the holdings as per 06.03.2023.

Date

15 March 2023

