|
27.10.2022 12:34:19
EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: aap Implantate AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
27.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1473623 27.10.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Analysen zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Marktupdate 26.Oktober: Bärenmarktralley oder erfolgreiche Bodenbildung? | BX Swiss TV
Momentan gibt es erneut Erholungstendenzen am Aktienmarkt. Ob diese nachhaltig sind, wird heiss diskutiert.
Wie die aktuelle Lage am Markt ist und welche Anzeichen für eine anhaltende Erholung sprechen könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB im Fokus: SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel ab. Die asiatischen Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}