EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SMI 10'753 -0.6%  SPI 13'734 -0.6%  Dow 31'839 0.0%  DAX 13'101 -0.7%  Euro 0.9939 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'582 -0.7%  Gold 1'661 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20'365 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9902 0.4%  Öl 96.2 0.2% 
Top News
Repsol-Aktie fester: Rückkauf eigener Anteile früher als geplant
VW-Aktie gibt ab: VW will E-Auto-Portfolio deutlich ausbauen - Kein Geld mehr für Argo AI
Temenos-Aktie in Rot: REAG Investimentos setzt bei Investment Operations auf Temenos-Lösung
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Nach Milliardenverlust werden auch für das Schlussquartal rote Zahlen erwartet
Datacolor-Aktie springt an: Datacolor steigert Umsatz und Betriebsergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2021/22
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


aap Implantate Aktie [Valor: 57872565 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.10.2022 12:34:19

EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

aap Implantate
1.34 EUR -6.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.10.2022 / 12:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: aap Implantate AG
Street: Lorenzweg 5
Postal code: 12099
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Feipeng Huang
Date of birth: 14 Aug 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
PreciFit Investment Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 10.93 % 0.00 % 10.93 % 6,571,261
Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2101 0 718,494 0.00 % 10.93 %
Total 718,494 10.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Feipeng Huang % % %
Youshi Medical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. % % %
Suzhou Industrial Park Mingpu Medical Ltd. % % %
PreciFit Investment Limited 9.07 % % 9.07 %
 
Feipeng Huang % % %
Youshi Medical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. % % %
aap Joints GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Oct 2022


27.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aap.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1473623  27.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1473623&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

10:24 DAX – Schwingt Christine Lagarde die große Zinskeule?
09:55 Ölmarkt - Neue Anlagelösung / Sika - In der Bodenbildung
09:07 Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf drei Indizes SMI®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500® Index
08:46 EZB und Credit Suisse im Fokus
08:10 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
07:22 Ergebnissprung bei Sartorius
26.10.22 Marktüberblick: SAP haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.22 Marktupdate 26.Oktober: Bärenmarktralley oder erfolgreiche Bodenbildung? | BX Swiss TV
25.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a.18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Paramount Global
21.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'198.10 19.40 AWSSMU
Short 11'411.06 13.98 AXSSMU
Short 11'880.85 8.65 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'753.27 27.10.2022 12:34:06
Long 10'348.27 19.76 AMSSMU
Long 10'082.21 13.46 A9SSMU
Long 9'655.12 8.75 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Nach Milliardenverlust werden auch für das Schlussquartal rote Zahlen erwartet
CS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht kurz vor Verkauf von Verbriefungsgeschäft
Darum erholt sich der Euro etwas - Zum Franken stärker
Nachlassende Anleihen-Renditen stützen teilweise: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen höher
Darum treibt die Dollar-Schwäche den Euro über Parität
Alphabet-Aktie beendet Handel tiefrot: Zahlen der Google-Mutter unter den Erwartungen - Millionenstrafe aus Indien schockt zusätzlich
BASF-Aktie dreht ins Minus: BASF erleidet massive Einbrüchen im Upstream-Geschäft - BASF-Chef verteidigt Sparmassnahmen
EZB im Fokus: SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Meta-Aktie vorbörslich verlustreich: Gewinn von Facebook-Mutter Meta bricht ein
Microsoft-Zahlen über den Erwartungen - Microsoft-Aktie schliesst dennoch tiefrot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.