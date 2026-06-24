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Zalando Aktie 25375574 / DE000ZAL1111

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24.06.2026 16:30:03

EQS-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Zalando
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 24.06.2026
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 24 Jun 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
250249984
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


24.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Strasse 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2353132  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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