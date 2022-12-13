SMI 11'092 0.5%  SPI 14'143 0.5%  Dow 34'005 1.6%  DAX 14'429 0.9%  Euro 0.9871 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'961 1.0%  Gold 1'787 0.3%  Bitcoin 16'318 1.3%  Dollar 0.9363 0.0%  Öl 78.9 1.2% 
Your Family Entertainment Aktie
13.12.2022 12:26:08

EQS-NVR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Your Family Entertainment
2.32 EUR 0.87%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Your Family Entertainment AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.12.2022 / 12:26 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 13 Dec 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
15313196


Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Internet: www.yfe.tv

 
