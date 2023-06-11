EQS-NVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.06.2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace

6000 Perth

Australia

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 Jun 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 167.335.301



11.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

