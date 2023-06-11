Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vulcan Energy Aktie [Valor: 51215666 / ISIN: AU0000066086]
11.06.2023 13:45:07

EQS-NVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Vulcan Energy
2.20 EUR -0.18%
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.06.2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 Jun 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
167.335.301


11.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653951  11.06.2023 CET/CEST

