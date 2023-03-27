SMI 10'789 1.5%  SPI 14'126 1.3%  Dow 32'382 0.5%  DAX 15'126 1.1%  Euro 0.9881 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'164 0.8%  Gold 1'957 -1.0%  Bitcoin 24'480 -4.9%  Dollar 0.9166 -0.3%  Öl 76.3 1.7% 
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie [Valor: 2731349 / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6]
27.03.2023 17:04:27

EQS-NVR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.03.2023 / 17:04 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 March 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
63517206


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593525  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

