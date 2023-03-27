EQS-NVR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.03.2023 / 17:04 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Thura Mark 18

06780 Zörbig

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 23 March 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 63517206



