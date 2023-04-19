EQS-NVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'372 0.1%  SPI 14'916 0.1%  Dow 33'922 -0.2%  DAX 15'895 0.1%  Euro 0.9841 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'394 0.0%  Gold 1'996 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'328 -3.3%  Dollar 0.8975 0.1%  Öl 83.2 -1.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Sechste Preissenkung in den USA in diesem Jahr - Tesla dreht vor Quartalsbilanz erneut an der Preisschraube
Ausblick: Sartorius vz gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Nokia gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
HSBC-Aktie: Anteilseigner zu Votum gegen Abspaltung von Asien-Geschäft aufgefordert
UBS-Umfrage: Globales Kaufinteresse an Elektroautos rückläufig - NASDAQ-Aktie Tesla bleibt führende Marke
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292Adecco1213860ABB1222171Partners Group2460882
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

TUI Aktie [Valor: 125205291 / ISIN: DE000TUAG505]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.04.2023 18:32:59

EQS-NVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI
5.92 CHF -9.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.04.2023 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 Apr 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
507.431.033


19.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1611989  19.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1611989&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TUI AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten