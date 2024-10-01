Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BP Aktie [Valor: 844183 / ISIN: GB0007980591]
01.10.2024 11:45:03

EQS-NVR: Total Voting Rights

BP
4.43 CHF -1.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Total Voting Rights

01.10.2024 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Total voting rights and share capital

 

As at 30 September 2024, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 16,262,632,593 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

The number of ordinary shares held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 717,435,379. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

 

The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 16,267,715,093. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DGTRs'). 

 

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 5.6.

 

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights                                                                               

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  30 September 2024

 

3. New total number of voting rights:                                                            

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,262,632,593
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  717,435,379
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  16,985,150,472

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


01.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1999701  01.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999701&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

